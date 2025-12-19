Anzeige
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
PR Newswire
19.12.2025 12:12 Uhr
Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity - Updated Admission Date and number of shares to be issued

Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity - Updated Admission Date and number of shares to be issued

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19December2025

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDEINFORMATION

Pensana Plc ("Pensana"orthe"Company")

Issueof Equity - Updated Admission Date and number of shares to be issued

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Issue of Equity announcement released on 18 December 2025, a total of 1,133,106 New Ordinary Shares are expected to be admitted on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 6 January 2026. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 339,247,689 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 339,247,689 .

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement viaa Regulatory Information Service,this inside information will be considered to be in thepublic domain. Thepersonresponsible forarranging forthereleaseof this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk
Tim George, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


