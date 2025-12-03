Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Royalty Provides Board Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jeremy Bond has resigned as a director to focus on other professional commitments. A co-founder of Empress, Mr. Bond supported the Company's early development as it advanced from concept to achieving key milestones, including reaching net income.

David Rhodes, Executive Chairman, stated, "We thank Jeremy for his contributions since co-founding Empress. His early involvement helped establish the foundation on which the Company continues to build. As Empress advances its strategy and grows its portfolio, Jeremy has chosen to devote more time to other priorities. We appreciate his ongoing support and wish him well."

Jeremy Bond commented, "It has been rewarding to help establish Empress and see it grow into a profitable and expanding business. With the Company well positioned for its next phase, this is the right time for me to step back from the Board and focus on other commitments. I remain a supportive shareholder and look forward to following its continued progress."

Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO of Empress, added: "I want to thank Jeremy for his contributions during the early years of Empress. With the Company progressing steadily and our strategy firmly in place, we are now looking at thoughtful additions to the Board that reflect the natural evolution of a growing business. Empress remains well positioned, and we look forward to continuing to build on the foundation he helped establish as we advance into our next phase."

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has a strategic partnership with Endeavour Financial which allows Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise and deal structuring. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com , or contact us by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

The information contained herein includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", continue", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms.

Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including those regarding future growth and ability to create new streams or royalties, the development and focus of the Company , its acquisition strategy, the plans and expectations of the operators of the projects underlying its interests, including the proposed advancement and expansion of such projects; the results of exploration, development and production activities of the operators of such projects; and the Company's expectations regarding future revenues.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Empress's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions and although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information and statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Empress to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Empress including, without limitation, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty and stream interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieve planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, uncertainty relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and the Company's ability to carry out its growth plans as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, refer to the annual information form of Empress for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other publicly filed documents under it profile a www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws. Disclosure relating to properties in which Empress holds royalty or stream interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of such properties. The Company generally has limited or no access to the properties underlying its interests and is largely dependent on the disclosure of the operators of its interests and other publicly available information. The Company generally has limited or no ability to verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. In addition, certain information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by the Company's interest, which often may only apply to a portion of the overall project area or applicable mineral resources or reserves.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empress-royalty-provides-board-update-1114326