

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies (UBER) announced that Avride's fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis are now available on Uber in Dallas. Avride is a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle startup headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional R&D hubs around the world. The company develops and operates both autonomous cars and delivery robots.



Starting December 3, riders in Dallas who request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with an all-electric Avride robotaxi-at no additional cost. At launch, an on-board specialist will be monitoring behind the wheel.



