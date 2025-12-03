In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Powell Max Limited (PMAX) - up 38% at $3.15 Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) - up 34% at $4.16 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - up 16% at $59.02 Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) - up 14% at $4.80 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - up 12% at $23.41 POET Technologies Inc. (POET) - up 11% at $5.21 Massimo Group (MAMO) - up 11% at $4.72 Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - up 10% at $102.60 Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) - up 8% at $6.92 Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR) - up 6% at $2.53

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - down 31% at $11.25 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - down 26% at $3.56 Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) - down 19% at $5.92 CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) - down 16% at $6.85 TryHard Holdings Limited (THH) - down 15% at $19.01 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) - down 14% at $80.93 AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (ATMC) - down 14% at $10.62 Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) - down 13% at $3.11 Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) - down 11% at $4.56 Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) - down 5% at $3.39

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: