Selkirk Copper announces the appointment of Kevin McGinty as Vice President, Lands and Environment, and Morris Morrison as Manager, Community Relations

Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Selkirk First Nations citizens Kevin McGinty as Vice President, Lands and Environment, and Morris Morrison as Manager, Community Relations, effective December 1, 2025.

These appointments are a crucial part of Selkirk Copper's commitment to ensuring the Selkirk First Nation is involved in all aspects of the Minto Mine restart. Appointing Selkirk First Nation leaders experienced in resource management, permitting, community engagement, investment and planning strengthen our governance approach by directly incorporating Selkirk First Nation's land stewardship values, community priorities, and long-term vision into every phase of mine restart, operations, and closure planning.

"As we continue our exploration, engineering, and updated permitting activities, it is crucial that the Selkirk First Nation is properly represented in our decision-making process," said Colin Joudrie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Selkirk Copper. "Kevin and Morris will play vital roles in ensuring our work aligns with Selkirk First Nation's environmental values, strengthens communities, and establishes a new standard for Indigenous-led resource development in Canada. Their input, along with active engagement with the Chief and Council of Selkirk First Nation, the Selkirk First Nation Government, and its citizens, will ensure that every decision about the future of the Minto Mine is grounded in Selkirk First Nation priorities and supports the long-term vision for their Category A Settlement Lands."

Colin Joudrie added, "Importantly, to allow for a managed transition in Kevin's responsibilities within Selkirk's Mineral Resources Department, Kevin will commit 50% of his time to his respective roles starting December 1, 2025 for a managed period, after which he will be able to commit 100% of his time to Selkirk Copper."

Kevin McGinty reflected on the appointment, "This is a wonderful opportunity to leverage my community and work experiences, my traditional and technical knowledge, and my relationships to assist in advancing the restart of the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. I look forward to reflecting my deep connection with the land and the Selkirk First Nation community with my understanding for what environmentally responsible and sustainable resource development can be in the restart of the Minto mine. I am excited to work with the newly formed team at Selkirk Copper to see a restart decision become a reality for the benefit of the Selkirk Community investment, our investment partners, and the mining and resource development community of the Yukon."

Morris Morrison added, "Having the opportunity to bring my passion for my community, my commitment to family, my love for the land, and my interest in connecting people to achieve a better tomorrow, is what attracted me to joining the Selkirk Copper team. Bringing the Minto copper-gold-silver mine back to life is an exciting opportunity that when done well will have lasting benefits for the Selkirk First Nation community, suppliers and service providers to the mining industry in the Yukon, and to the Yukon Government and its citizens."

Kevin McGinty, Vice President, Lands and Environment

Kevin McGinty is proud member of Selkirk First Nation and its Wolf Clan. Born and raised in Pelly Crossing, Yukon the heart of Selkirk First Nation's Traditional Territory. He grew up immersed in a life rich with culture, customs and traditional knowledge passed down from his grandparents. This foundation shaped his perspective and guided his approach to leadership and resource stewardship.

In 2011, Kevin was elected Chief of Selkirk First Nation, serving two terms over six years. This was the greatest honour and privilege bestowed upon him. During his tenure, he gained extensive experience in the mining sector, working closely with proponents, governments and community stakeholders on mining activities and development within Selkirk's Traditional Territory that respects Selkirk's land and people.

Kevin joined Selkirk First Nation's Land and Resources Department as Mining Manager in 2018 and became Mineral Resource Director in 2021. In his current position, he oversees Selkirk's involvement with four major mining projects: Casino Project, Coffee Project, Faro Remediation Project and the newly formed Selkirk Copper Mines. These projects are at various stages of assessment, regulatory and development, Kevin plays a key role in ensuring the Nation's interests and Traditional values are represented throughout the processes.

As Vice President, Lands and Environment, Kevin will oversee all aspects of land management, environmental stewardship, and regulatory compliance for the Minto Mine restart and its ongoing operations. His responsibilities cover all phases, from exploration to mine restart, operations, and closure, with a strong emphasis on incorporating Selkirk First Nation land use priorities and regulatory commitments under the Co-operation Agreement. In this executive role, Kevin will ensure that Selkirk Copper complies with or surpasses regulatory standards and upholds its environmental obligations to Selkirk First Nation, regulators, and the people of Yukon.

Morris Morrison - Manager, Community Relations

Morris Morrison is a proud Selkirk First Nation citizen of the Wolf Clan, born and raised in the Yukon Territory. Growing up with strong cultural teachings, a deep sense of community, and traditional family values, he developed a strong understanding of the importance of respectful development and long-term opportunities for future generations.

Morris was elected to Selkirk First Nation leadership in 2017-2023, serving as Councillor for six years, including terms as Deputy Chief and Acting Chief. During this time, he gained valuable experience in governance, strategic decision-making, and building partnerships with governments, industry, and the community. He also served as Executive Youth for the Council of Yukon First Nations, working alongside the Grand Chief, Elders, and Chiefs across the territory to ensure youth perspectives were represented in leadership and decision-making.

Morris is currently Selkirk First Nation's Mining/Communications Liaison Officer, reporting to the Mineral Resources Director. In this role, he supports recruitment, training, and advancement of Selkirk citizens and Pelly Crossing residents at mine sites, coordinates community mining meetings and communications, and ensures community interests are represented while building pathways for citizens. He also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Selkirk Development Corporation (SDC), the economic arm of Selkirk First Nation, where he supports business ventures that create employment, drive revenue growth, and build long-term opportunities for Selkirk citizens.

Grounded in traditional knowledge, Morris is committed to balancing economic opportunity with respect for culture, land, and future generations. He enjoys hunting and fishing on the land where he was raised, staying connected to the practices and teachings passed down through his family.

As Manager, Community Relations, Morris will lead Selkirk Copper's community and Indigenous engagement programs, with a primary focus on Selkirk First Nation. Morris will foster positive, transparent, and respectful relationships and ensure the Company's activities align with its commitments to social responsibility, cultural respect, and mutual benefit. Working closely with Selkirk First Nation leadership and the Selkirk First Nation Development Corporation, Morris will also support the development of operating partnerships between Selkirk Copper and the Selkirk Development Corporation that promote community development and capacity-building initiatives, including training, employment, business development, and other opportunities linked to exploration, restart, and ongoing operations.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where Selkirk owns both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: SCMI) and has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol (FSE: IO20).

