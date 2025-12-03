Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the QSE-Chat Mobile App ("QSE-Chat"), now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Built exclusively for enterprise clients on the QSE Vault platform, QSE-Chat enables fully quantum-secure one-to-one messaging and file sharing, ensuring that all communications and data transfers remain protected from quantum-era threats while in transit.

QSE-Chat strengthens the Company's mission to provide government agencies, healthcare systems, financial institutions, and large enterprises with secure, zero-trust communication tools designed for high-sensitivity environments. Unlike traditional messaging apps that rely on legacy encryption, QSE-Chat uses QSE's quantum-resilient entropy and a robust zero-trust architecture to secure every message and file from modern and emerging threats, including Harvest-Now-Decrypt-Later (HNDL) attacks.

While the app is publicly accessible for download, access is restricted to organizations that maintain an active QSE enterprise account and Vault tenant. This ensures all user activity, communication, and file sharing remain contained within the organization's encrypted environment. A hotfix update is being pushed live this week to address early bug reports following the app store launch.

Version 1 Features - Secure, Simple, Enterprise-Ready

QSE-Chat Version 1 focuses on delivering the core essentials for high-security communication:

Quantum-Secure 1-to-1 Peer Messaging

All messages are encrypted using QSE's post-quantum entropy and transmitted securely through the client's Vault environment. No messages are stored or processed on QSE servers.

Secure File Sharing (Copy-Only Mode)

Users can share files with one another, with every transferred file copied directly into the receiving user's Vault storage.

This copy-only design ensures:

a permanent audit trail

tamper-proof documentation retention

fully traceable data flows across the organization

This feature is especially important for regulated industries requiring strict record-keeping.

Tenant-Restricted Access for Zero-Trust Deployments

Only users who are part of the organization's QSE account can log in to QSE-Chat.

All authentication, permissions, and user identity management are controlled by the enterprise client-not QSE-supporting zero-trust policies across large government and business environments.

These foundational features provide organizations with a secure communication channel that eliminates reliance on vulnerable third-party messaging platforms.

Future Features in Development

The Company is currently developing an expanded suite of enterprise-grade communication and file-management capabilities intended for larger government agencies and security-sensitive organizations. Features under development and discussion include:

Controlled Active Directory Invites

File Preview within the App

VVOIP (Voice & Video Calling)

Admin Controls including blocking downloads, copies, and screenshots

Group Chat (Admin Controlled)

Folder Sharing

White Labelling for large institutions

These features will expand QSE-Chat into a complete secure-communication ecosystem, enabling organizations to enforce strict policies for sensitive materials, confidential files, and mission-critical correspondence.

Leadership Commentary

"The launch of QSE-Chat marks a major step toward providing enterprises and government agencies with true quantum-secure communication," said Sean Prescott, Quantum Evangelist of QSE. "Version 1 delivers the essential foundation - secure one-to-one messaging and file transfer protected by QSE's quantum-resilient architecture. With future features already in development, we are building what we believe will become one of the world's most secure and fully controlled communication platforms."

App Store Listings & Access Requirements

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/qse-chat/id6754383942



Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.qse.chat&pcampaignid=web_share



Important Access Note

Although QSE-Chat can be downloaded by the general public, the app cannot be used without:

an active enterprise account with QSE, and a QSE Vault tenant provisioned by the organization.

This requirement ensures that all communications, file transfers, identity controls, and authentication remain fully contained within each enterprise client's secure Vault environment.

For more information on QSE's quantum-resilient data security ecosystem, and to get your own QSE Vault, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group

About Scope Technologies Corp

Scope Technologies Corp. is a Vancouver-based technology company specializing in post-quantum cybersecurity, encrypted data infrastructure, and quantum-resilient entropy solutions. Through its flagship platform, QSE Vault, the Company provides enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare systems with next-generation tools for securing data in transit, at rest, and across distributed environments.

QSE's mission is to become the world's leading provider of practical, deployable quantum-secure infrastructure - protecting organizations from today's most advanced cyber threats and tomorrow's quantum-enabled risks.

For more information, visit www.qse.group.

