Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Toshiaki Nagasato) today announced a strategic equity investment in Lyric Bio, Inc. (Head Office: San Carlos, USA, founded by Chief Executive Officer: Kayj Shannon and Chief Scientific Officer Melanie Matheu).

Through this investment, Meiji Seika Pharma seeks to accelerate the early-stage development of Lyric Bio's innovative platform for producing human immunoglobulin (IVIg), explore donation-independent manufacturing methods, and lay the groundwork for a more resilient, high-quality supply of plasma-derived therapeutics to meet increasing global demand.

Lyric Bio is developing a next-generation biomanufacturing platform for IVIg production. The company's approach uses tissue-mimicking bioreactors built on a proprietary laser-printed cellular substrate that enables ultra high-density cell growth and has the potential to deliver more than 1,000 IVIg doses from a single donor.

This investment will accelerate Lyric Bio's ongoing R&D activities and implementation of its IVIg manufacturing platform, strengthening the cooperative relationship between Meiji Seika Pharma and Lyric Bio.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Meiji in driving innovation for IVIg," said Kayj Shannon, CEO of Lyric Bio. "Their deep expertise and support will be instrumental in helping us lower costs, broaden access, and decrease its dependence on human donors."

"We are very excited about this collaboration with Lyric Bio," said Toshiaki Nagasato, President and Representative Director of Meiji Seika Pharma. "Lyric Bio's manufacturing platform for IVIg production is truly groundbreaking technology and it has the potential to overcome current challenges in IVIg business."

About Lyric Bio

Lyric Bio, Inc. is dedicated to building next-generation manufacturing for donor derived and protein-based therapeutics, with initial focus on immunoglobulin production. By leveraging proprietary tissue engineering technologies, Lyric aims to end chronic shortages, reduce costs, and improve global drug access for life-saving medicines. For more information, please visit www.lyricbio.com.

About Meiji Seika Pharma

Meiji Seika Pharma, since it launched penicillin in 1946, has been providing efficacious and high-quality pharmaceutical products including therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, therapeutics for central nervous system diseases and generic drugs, to meet various medical needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.meiji.com/global/pharmaceuticals/.

