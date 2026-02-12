

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (3M0.F) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY38.819 billion, or JPY143.24 per share. This compares with JPY43.624 billion, or JPY159.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to JPY882.327 billion from JPY875.026 billion last year.



Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY38.819 Bln. vs. JPY43.624 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY143.24 vs. JPY159.38 last year. -Revenue: JPY882.327 Bln vs. JPY875.026 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 197.80 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.177 T



