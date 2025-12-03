London Stock Exchange Group PLC: LSEG Announces New Collaboration with OpenAI

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / LSEG today announced an MCP (Model Context Protocol) connector for ChatGPT users and enterprise customers of OpenAI, and initial plans to make ChatGPT Enterprise available for employees.

AI powered by LSEG's licensed AI-ready content

In a further extension of its LSEG Everywhere strategy, LSEG will grant access to data licensed through its products like Workspace and Financial Analytics to ChatGPT users and enterprise customers so they can discover and work with financial data and news content.

LSEG's AI-ready content will be accessible through an MCP powered connector in a phased rollout, starting with LSEG Financial Analytics. ChatGPT users with LSEG licensed credentials will be able to access and analyse LSEG financial market data and news directly within the ChatGPT app to provide deeper market analysis and faster insights. Following this first release, LSEG will provide ChatGPT users and enterprise customers additional data categories and functionality.

Emily Prince, Group Head of AI at LSEG, said:

"LSEG's connector within ChatGPT combines all the benefits of a secure, enterprise AI platform with a seamless MCP connection and the unparalleled depth, breadth and quality of financial data, analytics, news and commentary that LSEG provides."

Additionally, an initial 4,000 LSEG employees will get access to ChatGPT Enterprise to efficiently streamline tasks, improve internal processes and be more productive, within ChatGPT's secure enterprise environment. LSEG will work with OpenAI's technical success teams to ensure successful adoption of the latest frontier AI models and product capabilities.

Using ChatGPT Enterprise deepens the partnership and creates opportunities to develop high-impact AI solutions for LSEG's employees and financial markets customers.

Ashley Kramer, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI, said:

"LSEG's market data and analytics power decisions across global finance. Integrating that strength into ChatGPT makes it even easier for customers to ask complex questions and move quickly with confidence. We're proud to support LSEG as they bring richer insights to their clients and equip their own teams with more efficient, AI-driven workflows."

LSEG Everywhere - Our AI Strategy

This partnership is the latest milestone in LSEG's AI strategy - LSEG Everywhere - which is delivering trusted licensed data to scale AI in financial services. The unparalleled depth, breadth, and quality of LSEG's AI-ready content and taxonomies includes proprietary datasets stretching back over decades.

LSEG Everywhere includes deployment of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and recent partnerships with enterprise grade AI applications and data platforms including Microsoft, Claude, Snowflake and Databricks. LSEG's MCP connector is expected to be live in ChatGPT from the week of 8 December 2025.

Find out more about LSEG Everywhere



