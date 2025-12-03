Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTDF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary, Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. ("Prospect"), has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with SportsDataIO, a leading provider of real-time sports data and analytics for digital platforms globally.

Under the agreement, Prospect has secured access to SportsDataIO's comprehensive real-time data feeds-including coverage for all major North American sports leagues (NHL, NFL, NBA and MLB), as well as major international soccer leagues including the English Premier League (EPL) and the World Cup. This licensed data will directly power Prospect's ability to generate, resolve, and display prediction markets across its web and mobile applications, supporting a dynamic user experience ahead of its upcoming free-to-play launch.

"High-frequency, reliable sports data is essential for powering real-time prediction markets," said Trevor Broad, Co-Founder of Prospect. "By integrating SportsDataIO's coverage across the NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, we are unlocking a significantly wider universe of markets for our users. This will be a major catalyst in supporting Prospect's sports expansion and overall growth strategy."

The multi-year agreement provides Prospect with unlimited API calls and bandwidth, ensuring reliable performance as market activity grows. The agreement also includes an annual auto-renewal mechanism, providing long-term continuity and scalability. The Company expects the expanded league coverage to accelerate product development and significantly enhance the utility and engagement of the Prospect platform as it moves toward launching its free-to-play product.

Corporate Secretary Appointment

The Company also announces the appointment of Steve Vanry as Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Vanry succeeds Alex Parken, who has stepped down from the role. The Company thanks Mr. Parken for his dedicated service as Corporate Secretary and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Prospect is a sports fan-engagement and prediction-market platform where fans participate in free-to-play sports predictions. Built on the Avalanche blockchain, Prospect's ranking algorithm turns real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets that reward insight, strategy, and community competition. Users predict outcomes, climb leaderboards, unlock achievements, and engage with fellow fans through a competitive experience designed for today's digital sports audience. Prospect's mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value. Its portfolio includes Prospect Prediction Markets, a blockchain-powered sports prediction platform that uses a ranking algorithm and gamified mechanics to deliver competitive, free-to-play fan experiences.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the expected benefits of the SportsDataIO licensing agreement; the anticipated expansion of prediction market offerings across sports leagues; planned product development and the timing of the free-to-play product launch; the scalability and performance of the Prospect platform; and the Company's overall growth strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: continued access to and performance of licensed data feeds; the successful integration of SportsDataIO data into the Prospect platform; the Company's ability to develop and launch its free-to-play product on anticipated timelines; user adoption and engagement with expanded sports offerings; and general economic and market conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: dependence on third-party data providers and the risk of service interruptions or termination; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; the ability to successfully develop, integrate, and launch new products; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

