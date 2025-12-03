Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report first assays from hole LC-25-008 that intersected significant new gold rich silver mineralization. This hole was drilled 160 meters from the previously reported high grade silver discovery of 1,028 g/t silver equivalent over 1.45 meters (455 g/t silver) from 190.25-191.70m including 1,742 g/t silver equivalent over 0.70 meters (770 g/t silver) from 190.85- 191.55m in hole LC-25-010 (see news release September of 24, 2025). These holes were drilled as part of the recently completed 12 hole - 3,227.2 meter drill program on its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project. The Las Coloradas project is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

Four Key Highlights:

HIGH GRADE SILVER DISCOVERY * 931 g/t silver equivalent with 1.28 g/t gold over 1.60 meters (521 g/t silver) from 156.4-158.0m. * Gold rich mineralization.



NEW DISCOVERY - WIDE MINERALIZED ZONE *200 g/t silver equivalent & 0.28 g/t gold over 10.50 meters (97.4 g/t silver) from 154.5-165.0m. *New silver-gold target. * Hole drilled 160 meters from high grade hole LC-25-010.



SHALLOW, NEAR-SURFACE MINERALIZATION Mineralization starts at approximately 135 meters vertical depth. *Multiple mineralization styles including massive sulphides. * Strong pathfinder elements (antimony, indium, bismuth, and tellurium) indicate larger system.



SIGNIFICANT DISCOVERY POTENTIAL Less than 5% of property explored. *8.5 km2 consolidated historic mining district. *Multiple untested structures and veins. *Located in Mexico's prolific Parral Silver District.

President, Scott Emerson commented, "The gold rich silver mineralization intersected in this hole is an exciting discovery on a previously unknown structure. The mineralized intercepts in this hole and hole LC-25-010 are significantly wider than those historically reported and mined by ASARCO for the Soledad mineralization. This new discovery, potentially adds a 3rd structure in what is a new area and the gold values significantly enhance the value of the mineralization. This mineralization is believed to be similar to that of the old La Prieta mine whose tailings are being reprocessed at GoGold's, Parral operation. In addition, it opens the potential for additional significant discoveries in, to-date, untested structures which can be mapped at surface."

Vice President of Exploration, Kieran Downes Ph.D., P.Geo. noted "The property continues to deliver exciting and promising results that show the potential for additional, new high-grade discoveries. There are many kilometers of veins/structures, all of which are prospective especially where dilatant zones for mineralization may be created by changes in attitude, splays, lithologic contacts and intersections. The shape of the mineralization may vary from simple vein to chimney to manto. The role of the intrusion intersected at depth, if any, will be evaluated in conjunction with the receipt of assays."

Hole LC-25-008 was drilled to test two separate targets.

Target 1 was the intersection of a NE-trending vein/structure with a flexure/cymoid curve in a NW-trending vein/structure at the margin of a magnetic high (Figures 1 and 2). The flexure is approximately 400 meters long and may have may have created a dilatant zone(s) in Target 1 and beyond. The hole bottomed in intrusive confirming the interpretation of the magnetics. Target 1 returned the significant intersection reported here (Table 1).

Target 2 was the intersection of NW-trending and NE-trending structures/vein systems, in an area of high chargeability and resistivity, at the margin of a magnetic high/intrusive (Figure 2). Assays are pending.

Hole LC-25-008 (Table 1; Table 2; Table 3) intersected an alteration zone with massive sulphide mineralization from approximately 154.5 to 165.0 meters (10.50 meters) downhole. The silver rich massive sulphide mineralization comprises sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrite (Figure 3 and 4). The mineralization is strongly anomalous in pathfinder elements antimony, bismuth, indium, arsenic and tellurium (Table 1). Silver values vary with galena-sphalerite content. Significant gold is associated with the high-grade silver mineralization and varies with the arsenopyrite content. Of note is the presence of associated elevated to anomalous tellurium, a significant indicator of gold mineralization. The mineralization exhibits late-stage faulting and brecciation. The hole bottomed in a fine to medium grained feldspar porphyry carrying disseminated pyrite confirming the interpretation of the magnetics.

The mineralized zone has a brecciated section from 155.95 to 157.0 meters composed of translucent quartz veins, white quartz, and masses of sulfides arranged in a stockwork. Sphalerite predominates with pyrite, smaller amounts of galena and arsenopyrite are also present. Arsenopyrite predominates in the quartz veining. From 157.0 to 158.45 m, there is a cavity with clusters of arsenopyrite, pyrite, galena, sphalerite and druses with prismatic quartz and possibly jamesonite crystals. The host rocks are sediments displaying moderate shear deformation, intense green chloritic alteration and silicification.

Table 1 Analyses

Hole From To Width Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm In ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Te ppm Zn ppm LC-25-008 143.60 144.40 0.80 0.005 1.2 548 1.5 18.1 0.974 121 17.85 0 2800 LC-25-008 144.40 144.80 0.40 0.005 1.48 499 1.72 13.4 0.93 194 5.45 0 2110 LC-25-008 144.80 145.20 0.40 0.006 1.4 572 1.57 13.4 0.152 175 3.07 0.05 194 LC-25-008 145.20 146.00 0.80 0.005 0.69 183.5 0.81 19.1 0.066 79 2.49 0 93 LC-25-008 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.005 1.44 136 2.48 19.5 0.388 76 1.78 0 921 LC-25-008 147.00 147.40 0.40 0.008 2 589 5.56 18 1.31 92 3.99 0.1 6570 LC-25-008 147.40 148.00 0.60 0 0.58 71.1 1.16 20 0.049 23 1.17 0 105 LC-25-008 148.00 149.00 1.00 0 0.58 88 1.02 24.1 0.056 33 3.33 0 86 LC-25-008 149.00 150.00 1.00 0 0.88 176.5 1.36 22.9 0.087 74 4.03 0 138 LC-25-008 150.00 151.00 1.00 0 0.94 96.3 1.68 28.6 0.069 39 2.19 0 104 LC-25-008 151.00 151.60 0.60 0.005 1.18 144 1.8 23.5 0.111 112 8.1 0 274 LC-25-008 151.60 152.30 0.70 0 0.75 80.7 1.5 30.8 0.07 39 1.86 0 133 LC-25-008 152.30 153.00 0.70 0 0.65 148.5 0.94 20.4 0.154 44 2.56 0 214 LC-25-008 153.00 153.50 0.50 0 0.66 51.9 1.14 21.7 0.033 36 2.18 0 58 LC-25-008 153.50 154.00 0.50 0.007 1.62 425 2 31.4 1.1 154 4.6 0 3210 LC-25-008 154.00 154.50 0.50 0 1.16 244 0.93 21.1 0.135 112 12.65 0 126 LC-25-008 154.50 155.00 0.50 0.007 14.1 446 4.28 23.4 1.77 2490 34 0.26 1895 LC-25-008 155.00 155.50 0.50 0.009 8.91 866 3.45 26.9 1.06 1420 23.4 0.19 1260 LC-25-008 155.50 155.95 0.45 0.015 23.3 2200 14.1 32.6 4.91 3780 87.9 1.09 8090 LC-25-008 155.95 156.20 0.25 0.077 395 >10000 400 141 86.9 61400 296 18.25 123000 LC-25-008 156.20 156.40 0.20 0.051 70 >10000 48.1 39.7 8.51 11500 64.3 2.46 18650 LC-25-008 156.40 156.70 0.30 0.169 968 >10000 771 208 169 154000 2640 20.6 250000 LC-25-008 156.70 157.00 0.30 0.569 568 >10000 359 48.5 21.2 108000 708 11.7 30100 LC-25-008 157.00 158.00 1.00 1.825 373 >10000 525 119.5 59.5 71700 9640 16.7 100500 LC-25-008 158.00 158.45 0.45 1.62 69.1 >10000 227 9 2.44 3050 1085 7.5 3990 LC-25-008 158.45 159.00 0.55 0.047 6.2 >10000 19.65 5.7 0.697 501 134.5 0.24 1320 LC-25-008 159.00 159.55 0.55 0.206 11.9 >10000 61.5 10.4 1.145 1405 672 1.48 3030 LC-25-008 159.55 160.20 0.65 0.007 4.13 252 2 18.6 0.215 60 29.3 0 308 LC-25-008 160.20 160.90 0.70 0.015 2.62 845 2.66 18.6 1.025 104 31.2 0 3040 LC-25-008 160.90 161.50 0.60 0 0.53 85 1.07 22.6 0.059 30 28.8 0 110 LC-25-008 161.50 162.50 1.00 0.011 2.46 342 15.35 26.2 0.531 62 34.1 0 2580 LC-25-008 162.50 163.00 0.50 0.024 1.94 77.2 1.56 18.8 0.178 22 22.4 0 128 LC-25-008 163.00 164.00 1.00 0.013 2.1 1060 2.98 23.6 0.169 32 21 0 441 LC-25-008 164.00 165.00 1.00 0.017 3.27 574 2.59 23.6 0.172 37 33.2 0 91 LC-25-008 165.00 165.50 0.50 0.015 0.99 863 0.84 15.4 0.215 18.8 21.5 0.07 65 LC-25-008 165.50 166.60 1.10 0 0.64 87.7 2.79 20.2 0.028 26.5 12.35 0 63

True width cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals.

Table 2 Silver equivalents

Hole From To Width(m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb% Zn% LC-25-008 154.50 165.00 10.50 200 97.4 0.28 1.66 2.22 incl 155.95 159.55 3.60 496 274 0.81 4.81 6.26 incl 155.50 158.45 2.95 623 355 0.95 5.79 7.61 incl 155.50 158.00 2.50 688 383 0.83 6.78 8.9 incl 156.40 158.00 1.60 931 521 1.28 9.39 11.53

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Table 3 Collar and survey table

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH LC-25-001 464675 2964907 1630 185 -50 594.00 LC-25-002 464161 2964857 1634 190 -50 201.00 LC-25-003 464161 2964857 1634 190 -70 200.35 LC-25-004 464122 2964879 1634 200 -45 203.45 LC-25-005 464770 2964455 1661 220 -60 248.45 LC-25-006 464804 2964418 1660 220 -60 152.85 LC-25-007 464731 2964485 1662 220 -60 167.60 LC-25-008 464731 2964485 1660 337 -70 506.80 LC-25-009 464669 2964549 1660 220 -75 215.65 LC-25-010 464864 2964572 1651 220 -45 269.45 LC-25-011 464669 2964549 1660 250 -45 315.80 LC-25-012 463522 2964744 1640 45 -45 151.80

Holes 5, 6, 7 and 10 tested a 100-meter length of the Soledad system centered on the Soledad shaft. Holes 9 and 11 tested the structure in the area of the Rosario shaft. Holes 2, 3 and 4 tested a 50-meter segment of the Soledad structure/vein system in the DBD target. Hole 12 tested under old workings on the Soledad II structure/vein system. Holes1 and 8 tested a geological/geophysical target. The target was the intersection of NW-trending and NE-trending structures/vein systems, in an area of high chargeability and resistivity on an interpreted NW-trending magnetic structure.

QAQC

The drill core (HQ size) was geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core was sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core was bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion was returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples were submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

