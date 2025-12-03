

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed an unexpected decrease by private sector employment in the U.S in the month of November.



ADP said private sector employment fell by 32,000 jobs in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 47,000 jobs in October.



Economists had expected private sector employment to inch up by 10,000 jobs compared to the addition of 42,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Hiring has been choppy of late as employers weather cautious consumers and an uncertain macroeconomic environment,' said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. 'And while November's slowdown was broad-based, it was led by a pullback among small businesses.'



