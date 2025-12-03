

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a long-delayed report on Wednesday showing U.S. import and exports both came in flat in the month of September.



The report said import prices came in unchanged in September following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.



Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department said export prices also came in unchanged in September following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.



Economists had expected export prices to creep up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



