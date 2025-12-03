Pattern Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PTRN), a leader in accelerating brands on global ecommerce marketplaces by leveraging proprietary technology and AI, today announced that it has acquired ROI Hunter a.s., a performance-driven retail media platform for brands and retailers. ROI Hunter integrates product, marketing, and merchandising data into a single source of truth, enabling margin-informed, SKU-level advertising decisions across major walled-garden platforms including Google, Meta, and Snap.

The acquisition strengthens Pattern's position as the world's leading ecommerce accelerator and expands the company's AI-driven advertising capabilities across Meta, Google and Snapchat. ROI Hunter brings a defensible, SKU-level data moat anchored in API integrations and more than $1.1B in media managed annually, enabling a uniquely granular view of product-level performance.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ROI Hunter team to Pattern," said Dave Wright, Co-founder and CEO of Pattern. "Their deep technical expertise and proven track record with global brands and retailers strengthens our ability to expand internationally and deliver product-level, AI-driven performance across every major advertising channel."

The acquisition unlocks expansion opportunities for Pattern and ROI Hunter. By integrating ROI Hunter, Pattern gains a unified retail media platform that powers SKU-level advertising across Meta, Google, Snap, and global marketplaces, enabling smarter, more consistent cross-channel execution.

"ROI Hunter has spent years helping brands understand profitability at the most granular level," said Karel Schindler, Founder and CEO of ROI Hunter. "By combining our SKU-level data infrastructure with Pattern's AI capabilities, data, and marketplace expertise, we can help brands understand the whole story of each product from discovery on social, to intent on search, to purchase on marketplaces, we can accelerate innovation and help brands accelerate their growth with greater speed, precision, and clarity."

ICON Corporate Finance served as exclusive financial advisor to ROI Hunter in the transaction. Badokh served as legal counsel to ROI Hunter while Spencer Fane LLP and Nirris s.r.o. served as legal counsel to Pattern.

About Pattern

Pattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimizes and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across 60+ global marketplaces-including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, TikTok Shop, JD, and Mercado Libre. To learn more, visit www.pattern.com or email press@pattern.com.

About ROI Hunter

ROI Hunter accelerates performance for retail brands with a proprietary product performance management platform powered by advanced data integrations across channels and data sources. By unifying product data from across the ecommerce ecosystem and applying intelligent optimization, ROI Hunter gives retailers a single source of truth to manage and automate key drivers of growth, including product-level insights, dynamic creative, and campaign optimization. Leading retailers around the world rely on ROI Hunter every day to improve profitability, increase product visibility, and scale revenue across major digital channels including Meta, Google and Snapchat. To learn more, visit www.roihunter.com or email wehelp@roihunter.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding future strategies, offerings, capabilities, expansion opportunities, optimization, performance, anticipated results, and timing of any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in our final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 19, 2025, in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203309073/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tom Cook

Global Communications

press@pattern.com



Investor Contact:

Whitney Kukulka

The Blueshirt Group

investors@pattern.com