Essity / TORK: Tork Convenes European Roundtable To Accelerate Inclusive Hygiene in Public Washrooms

Tork, an Essity brand and global leader in professional hygiene, brought together facilities leaders, designers, architects, policy makers, advocacy groups, NGOs, manufacturers, infection prevention experts, accessibility advocates and lived-experience experts for a European roundtable on inclusive hygiene in public washrooms, held in Edinburgh, Scotland on 2 October 2025.

The discussion produced clear, actionable measures businesses and venues can implement now to remove hidden hygiene barriers for millions of users - and set out the commercial case for doing so.

The roundtable builds on the recent Tork insight survey, which found only one in five washrooms meet hygiene cleanliness expectations and 52% of people take negative action after a poor experience - from cutting visits short to leaving negative reviews - directly impacting business revenue and reputation. Participants stressed that "people are not the barrier; the environment is," urging businesses to realise the opportunity to design washrooms for the inclusion of more people.

"Most people don't really care about washrooms, they're not top of the list, there are many other priorities. I think it's necessary that more people start to care and that they really start to include washrooms in their priority list. Because they add value for a customer, for a visitor. And in the end that's value for the business." Mariëlle Romeijn, ONE HUNDRED Restrooms.

What good looks like - key takeaways for providers and designers:

Make "clean and safe" non-negotiable

Prioritize cleanliness across all senses (sight, smell, sound).

Reduce pathogen spread and anxiety by providing paper towels over noisy hand dryers, especially for immunosuppressed or sensory-sensitive users.

Specify easy-to-clean dispensers and fixtures with minimal seams to cut biofilm build-up and cleaning time.

Design for all users, not typical users

About 95% of those with cognitive or physical conditions do not use wheelchairs; skin sensitivities, arthritis, neurodiversity, anxiety and paruresis (shy bladder) are widespread and often invisible.

Inclusive design means as many people as possible can use the washroom comfortably. Prioritise reachability and low operating force: soap, towel and flush activations must be usable by people with limited grip strength or dexterity - and correctly positioned.

Ensure privacy: full-height cubicles, reliable and easy to operate locks and, where possible, in-cubicle basins and "silent" cubicles reduce stress and increase dignity.

Provide period- and continence-friendly features: free or easy-access products; closed bins in every stall (including men's); shelves and mirrors in-stall; and ready access to basins. Poor provision drives user anxiety and facility misuse and blockages.

Standardize and install correctly

Guidance exists but inconsistent interpretation limits the on-site experience for users.

Call for pan-European minimum specifications, including placement heights and operating forces, plus simple illustrated install guides to remove ambiguity.

Include cleaners and operators in the brief

Design to be cleanable: flat surfaces, simple pipework and stain-resistant materials supported with color-coded maintenance regimes.

Recognize the role of cleaning teams as "comfort crew" with training, visible ownership and rapid-repair SLAs (service level agreements). Culture and respect of employees drives positive outcomes.

Use data to lift standards

Employ traffic-based, sensor-driven maintenance (smart dispensers, visit counters, QR fault reporting) for cleaning-on-demand and faster repairs.

Reinvest efficiencies to raise standards

Plan for families, carers and diverse needs

Provide fully enclosed cubicles with personal basins to enable carers, parents and anxious users to access facilities comfortably and with greater ease and confidence.

Where space allows, add family rooms with dual-height fixtures; consider adjustable-height options. Publish information about washrooms at venues

Share details (location, opening times, layout, features) on websites and apps so users can plan with confidence.

Jenny Turner, Corporate Communications Director, Professional Hygiene at Essity, commented:

"Inclusive hygiene in washrooms shouldn't expose human conditions; it should ensure comfortable access for as many users as possible. The commercial and societal case is clear: when people feel comfortable, they stay longer, spend more and come back. Tork is embedding inclusive hygiene principles - from low-force, easy-to-clean dispensers to data-driven cleaning - so venues can deliver consistently clean, dignified and comfortable experiences,"

Participants from commercial real estate, retail, transport and hospitality agreed: washrooms are "a small focus but a big impact." Clean, well-maintained environments support longer dwell time, increased food and beverage spend and greater employee satisfaction. In contrast, uncomfortable or poorly maintained washrooms can reduce revenue, discourage repeat visits and hinder return-to-office efforts.

Every day, people around the world face visible and invisible barriers to washroom hygiene - due to their individual abilities, needs or circumstances. Whether it's cleaning standards or the physical setup, these mismatches can prevent comfortable access for many users. While the perfect washroom may be difficult to achieve, the roundtable discussion generated a range of practical actions that businesses can implement to improve revenue, reputation and employee wellbeing by removing barriers to hygiene for as many people as possible.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

