

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with KEPCO KPS on collaborating to strengthen their global competitiveness for pursuing development & expansion of global power projects.



The MOU is part of the joint efforts to effectively target the global new build and aging power plant modernization projects by combining the forces of Doosan Enerbility, which holds expertise in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work and power plant components manufacturing, with that of KEPCO KPS, a company recognized for its power plant maintenance capabilities.



With the signing of this MOU, the two companies will pursue joint development of global power projects and technological partnerships across entire plant lifecycle, development of performance improvement & environmental control system installation projects for aging power plants, and sharing of information regarding global power projects and technological trends.



Doosan Enerbility and KEPCO KPS plan to jointly pursue the development of various types of global power projects in the regions of Central Asia, Africa and Southeast Asia, such as power plant performance improvement and plant rehabilitation projects.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News