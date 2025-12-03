Axon Vision Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Leonardo DRS to Deliver AI-Enhanced Counter-UAS Solutions for U.S. Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Vision (TASE: AXN) announced today a strategic cooperation agreement with Leonardo DRS to pursue opportunities in advanced situational awareness, lethality, and survivability, with special emphasis on Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solutions in the U.S. defense market. The partnership is expected to address a critical demand for on-platform AI-driven capabilities that support force protection and platform modernization. It positions both companies for expanded participation in large-scale programs seeking proven, scalable solutions.

Under the new Memorandum of Agreement, the cooperation between the companies leverages Leonardo DRS' deep operational experience, advanced sensors and system integration capabilities along with Axon Vision's AI-based perception and autonomy technologies. Together, the companies aim to deliver turnkey, next-generation combat systems that deliver low latency, high bandwidth sensor data management, enhance crew awareness, and enable automated threat engagement, focusing on C-UAS. This synergy underscores a shared commitment to enhancing mission effectiveness, protecting lives and delivering technological superiority on the modern battlefield.

The collaboration builds on an ongoing relationship between the two companies and a shared commitment to enhancing mission effectiveness, protecting lives and delivering technological superiority on the modern battlefield. Together the companies have jointly developed and demonstrated operational solutions embedding Axon Vision's AI-based perception and automation capabilities into Leonardo DRS' range of integrated multi-spectral, multi-function C-UAS mission packages, which include radar, electro-optical and infrared advanced sensors, rugged AI-ready processors, and both kinetic and non-kinetic effectors.

The most recent demonstration came at the Association of the United States Army's exposition showcasing unmanned ground vehicle platforms hosting modular, reconfigurable Leonardo DRS mission payloads integrated with Axon Vision's AI solutions for aerial threat detection & defeat and AI-enhanced smart remote-controlled weapon station capabilities. The combined offering is designed to significantly enhance a platforms' lethality, autonomous operation, and situational awareness.

"We are excited to solidify our relationship with Axon by integrating advanced mission equipment packages with their AI-driven Counter-UAS and smart RCWS capabilities. It represents a decisive leap forward in manned and unmanned ground combat effectiveness," said Aaron Hankins, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business unit. "By combining real-time aerial threat detection, autonomous or man-on-the-loop engagement, and enhanced situational awareness, this solution delivers unmatched lethality and operational superiority."

"We are proud to partner with Leonardo DRS, a trusted and highly capable leader in the U.S. defense industry," said Ido Rozenberg, president, CTO & co-founder of Axon Vision. "This collaboration marks a significant step in bringing Axon Vision's advanced AI solutions to the U.S. defense market. Together, we are delivering a true powerhouse solution for combat vehicles, combining world-class sensing and integration with cutting-edge AI to enhance lethality, survivability, and overall battlefield dominance."

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Ido Rozenberg, Raz Roditi, and Michael Zolotov, Axon Vision is a leading provider of AI-based operational systems for the defense market. Its solutions are trusted by the IDF and other military forces worldwide.

