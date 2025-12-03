Stagwell Inc.: Stagwell (STGW) Appoints Jonathan Gardner as CEO of Harris Quest

Bringing more than 30 years of experience in market research and polling, Gardner leads Harris Quest at a pivotal time for growth at Stagwell's The Marketing Cloud and The Harris Poll

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Gardner as CEO of The Marketing Cloud's and The Harris Poll's Harris Quest, an AI-powered suite of market research and brand management software tools. Reporting into The Marketing Cloud's CEO Elspeth Rollert, Gardner will spearhead Harris Quest's best-in-class market research operations, advancing its mission to provide clients with trustworthy and accessible data powered by AI and human-led analysis.

With over 30 years of experience in market research and polling, Gardner brings deep expertise to his new role, having spent nearly a decade at The Harris Poll as COO, overseeing all aspects of client fulfillment at the industry-leading research and consulting firm. Prior to his work at The Harris Poll, Gardner held chief operating positions at The Marketing Cloud, communications firm Subject Matter, and global research consultancy Penn Schoen Berland.

Harris Quest is The Marketing Cloud and The Harris Poll's unified brand, offering AI-enabled research and marketing technology solutions. Its self-service brand management and survey tools empower its users to deliver real-time, actionable insights for today's data-driven businesses.

"Jonathan's deep understanding of the marketplace and research tech uniquely positions him to lead Harris Quest to its next chapter of growth. His strategic insight will be critical as we evolve our tools through a combination of AI and human insight - increasing speed and accessibility while maintaining quality, ensuring The Marketing Cloud continues to set the standard for AI innovation and meet clients where they are," commented Elspeth Rollert, CEO of The Marketing Cloud.

"Jonathan has been instrumental in helping The Harris Poll stand out in a crowded marketplace with data that is both trustworthy and accessible. With Harris Quest, he's applying the same commitment to quality and innovation - empowering organizations to make informed decisions," shared John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll.

Gardner remarked on his new role: "Harris Quest bridges the best of both worlds - combining The Marketing Cloud's cutting-edge AI tools and The Harris Poll's market research capabilities - and I'm excited to bring expertise from the service side to build technology with a deep, multifaceted understanding of the product."

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

