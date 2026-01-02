Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
ACCESS Newswire
02.01.2026 22:14 Uhr
Stagwell to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, January 14.

Penn will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day and participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 PM ET.

Visit stagwellglobal.com/investors to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
IR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-to-participate-in-the-28th-annual-needham-growth-confer-1123627

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
