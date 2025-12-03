Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.: Stanley Black & Decker Appoints Agustin Lopez Diaz as Chief Global Supply Chain Officer

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced the appointment of Agustin Lopez Diaz as Chief Global Supply Chain Officer of the Company, effective December 15, 2025. Lopez Diaz joins Stanley Black & Decker from Schneider Electric and has more than 20 years of manufacturing, P&L, and supply chain leadership experience.

Lopez Diaz will report to Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker.

"Agustin's global experience - having worked and lived in six countries and managed teams in over 80 countries - combined with his expertise in manufacturing, planning, logistics, operational excellence, sustainability, quality, and customer experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead our supply chain organization," said Nelson. "He brings exceptional expertise in continuous improvement, global network optimization, and process digitization to produce transformative results in complex, dynamic markets. He will be instrumental in driving our long-term growth objectives."

As Chief Global Supply Chain Officer, Lopez Diaz will lead the Company's end-to-end global supply chain strategy and operations, ensuring that Stanley Black & Decker's supply chain drives growth, innovation, and operational excellence. He will be responsible for developing and executing a world-class, future-ready supply chain aligned with Stanley Black & Decker's business objectives and growth strategy.

Most recently, Lopez Diaz served as North America Supply Chain Officer at Schneider Electric, where he had end-to-end supply chain responsibility for over 50 manufacturing sites and 13 distribution centers across North America and Central America. Prior to this role, he held the position of Chief Sustainability, Customer Experience and Quality Officer at Schneider Electric's global headquarters in Switzerland, where he led group-wide sustainability, customer experience, and quality programs.

Before joining Schneider Electric, Lopez Diaz held leadership positions in quality, customer satisfaction, and environment, health, and safety at Faurecia (now Forvia), GE Power, Rockwell, and Vestas.

He is an expert in Kaizen, Lean, continuous improvement, customer experience, and quality control.

Lopez Diaz holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from the Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla (UPAEP) in Mexico, and a post-graduate program focused on negotiation from the University of Michigan.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers.

