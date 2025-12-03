Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix & Seegene Mexico Collaborate to Improve Test Accuracy

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, and Seegene Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Seegene Mexico), a firm focused upon transforming molecular diagnostics with innovative multiplex solutions, announce that Microbix external third-party quality assessment products (QAPs®) will be used to support the clinical use of the Allplex and Anyplex molecular multiplex assays of Seegene Mexico for detecting infection with high-risk types of the human papilloma virus (HPV).

HPV is a family of approximately 100 related viruses, and most people will be infected with one or more types over their lifetime. Infections with lower-risk types of HPV can lead to warts, while chronic infection with high-risk types of HPV can cause cancers, most notably cervical cancer. Molecular assays to detect infection with HPV provide important preventative health information years in advance of pathology-based methods such as the "Pap Test." However, molecular tests require rigorous and ongoing quality management systems (including QAPs) to ensure the integrity of their workflows and resulting accuracy.

Core to Seegene Mexico are the Allplex and Anyplex HPV 28 Detection assays - real-time multiplexing PCR tests that identify 19 higher-risk and 9 lower-risk HPV genotypes. Using semi-quantitative data (i.e., Ct values), the Allplex HPV 28 also provides information on infection status and genotype distribution. In turn, the HPV HR detection assays on the two systems enable the detection of each higher-risk HPV type.

Seegene Mexico is the national affiliate of Seegene Inc., a multinational diagnostics company based in South Korea that is a leader in the development and commercialization of multiplex PCR molecular tests. Seegene and its affiliates are deeply engaged with improving screening for HPV infection and resulting cervical cancers across Mexico, throughout Central and South America, and globally.

Use of HPV-focused QAPs will help ensure training and validation of new sites is rapid and optimal, while their ongoing use will enable Mexico's clinical labs to meet the highest international quality standards.

David Choi, CEO at Seegene Mexico, commented, "We believe that expanding access to Seegene's Allplex and Anyplex HPV tests across Mexico will substantially improve public-health efforts for cervical cancer surveillance. We're pleased to collaborate with Microbix and its REDx and PROCEEDx brand QAPs to ensure the smooth implementation and broad adoption of our assays. Seegene remains committed to supporting clinical laboratories through continuous training and strengthening their quality management systems, not only for HPV testing but also for the diagnosis of a wide range of infectious diseases."

Phil Casselli, SVP Business Development, at Microbix also commented, "We're delighted to be helping Seegene Mexico with the launch and adoption of the Anyplex and Allplex platforms and their assays. Although we've initially focused on HPV molecular assays, Microbix also intends to support Seegene assays for respiratory, sexually-transmitted, and other infectious diseases."

Enquiries about Allplex or Anyplex HPV Assays should be directed to Seegene Mexico at https://seegene.mx/categoria-producto/salud-de-la-mujer/. Enquiries about Microbix QAPs can be directed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Seegene Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Established in 2016, Seegene Mexico is the local subsidiary of Seegene Inc., a global molecular diagnostics company based in South Korea. Recognized for leadership in multiplex PCR technology, Seegene has helped revolutionize the way infectious diseases are diagnosed by allowing the simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens in a single sample. Its Mission is to continuously innovate in molecular diagnostics, using proprietary technologies to improve people's quality of life through early and accurate disease diagnosis. Its vision is to become the benchmark in molecular diagnostics in Mexico, actively supporting scientific research and collaborating with health institutions to develop innovative diagnostic solutions that lead to a healthier and safer future.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 25.4 million in its latest fiscal year (2024). It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs) and reference materials (QUANTDx) supporting POCT & clinical lab EQA, enabling assay development and validation, or helping ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

