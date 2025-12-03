

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of September, the Federal Reserve revealed in a long-delayed report released on Wednesday.



The Fed said industrial production inched up by 0.1 percent September after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in August.



Economists had expected industrial production to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



The modest increase by industrial production came as utilities surged by 1.1 percent, while manufacturing and mining output was unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News