MBAK Energy Solutions Inc: MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. announces 2026 guidance showing explosive growth under new OTC Ticker - OTC:MBAK

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) (f/k/a Alternet Systems, Inc.) has signed firm production orders for 2026 amounting to a total of 65.000.000 USD. The record breaking sales turnover include the original contract for 100 MWh to an Indian power grid which has been expanded to 350 MWh as well as manufacturing of battery cells for the growing data center market. BESS units are a vital link in the sustainable scaling of renewable energy production as they provide storage and line balancing to the grid for consistent power delivery. The MBAK contract is in direct support of Indian efforts to increase national energy production capacity through the exploitation of renewably sourced electricity generation and storage. Additionally, steady enquiries have been coming from other South East Asian nations as well as the USA.

Moreover, due to MBAK battery cells' reliability with safety and energy density, the company has also seen a sharp increase in demand for its products for electric two wheelers for Europe, India and Africa. The company will release further updates on pending projects and purchase orders in the near future.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com - press@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur