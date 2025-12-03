Anzeige
Hawkins, Inc. Expands in Texas with Acquisition of Redbird Chemical, Inc.
Hawkins, Inc. Expands in Texas with Acquisition of Redbird Chemical, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of the assets of Redbird Chemical, Inc. ("Redbird"). Redbird distributes chemicals to its customers in eastern Texas within both the water treatment and industrial markets.

"The acquisition of Redbird Chemical is important as we continue to expand in Texas, and we see opportunities to grow our Water Treatment business through the industrial base in that area. This tuck-in acquisition continues to demonstrate our ability to execute on our strategy to grow our business and accelerate our growth in the South," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins continued, "Redbird has built a strong business that is well-connected with the local communities, and we intend to maintain those connections. I would like to welcome the Redbird team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together."

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 65 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact:

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
ir@hawkinsinc.com


