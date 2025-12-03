Comcast: Xfinity Empowers the Next Generation of Innovators at the 4th Annual STEAM Symposium at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Comcast

Key Takeaways

Collaboration Between Comcast, Xfinity, Universal Pictures, Universal Destinations & Experiences, and the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) Immerses 250+ Students in the Wonders of STEAM

Xfinity and Google Team Up to Provide Students with One Year of Xfinity Mobile Service and a Free Google Pixel Pro XL

ORLANDO, Fla., December 3, 2025 /3BL/ - Comcast, Xfinity, Universal Pictures, Universal Destinations & Experiences, and the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE), a nonprofit organization that promotes college access, proudly announced the return of the STEAM Symposium. Now in its fourth year, this transformative four-day experience - focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics - is designed to ignite curiosity and career ambition in more than 250 first-generation college-bound students.

Hosted at Universal Orlando Resort, the STEAM serves as a launchpad for future leaders, creators, and changemakers. Through hands-on learning, behind-the-scenes access, and direct engagement with industry professionals, the event empowers students to envision and pursue futures in STEAM.

"The STEAM Symposium is Xfinity's premier experience designed to inspire and connect first-generation, college-bound students, from low-income households, with the careers and technologies of the future," said Kohposh Kuda, SVP and GM, Xfinity Mobile.

"Every year, the students get a behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic world that drives our company forward-sparking their imaginations and empowering them to pursue their own careers in STEAM."

Kohposh Kuda

SVP and GM,

Xfinity Mobile

This year, students from across the country convened from Nov. 6-9 to hear from a wide range of Comcast NBCUniversal engineers, creatives, journalists, and executives. Through a bespoke STEAM curriculum, these industry experts shared insights into the intricate blend of creativity and technical expertise behind Universal's biggest franchises, offering students valuable real-world perspectives.

"The Council for Opportunity in Education is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of leaders," said Kimberly Jones, President of COE. "We're proud to partner with Comcast NBCUniversal to bring the STEAM Symposium to life and reach students who might not otherwise have access to these kinds of transformative experiences. We hope this opportunity ignites a passion for STEAM and encourages them to explore careers they may not have considered before."

Professionals from the participating companies and organizations shared their own career journeys during the event, offering powerful insights and valuable advice while reflecting on the challenges they have overcome and the mentorships that guided them.

Throughout the 4-day event, students also got the opportunity to network with colleges, universities, and leading STEAM organizations. They engaged in hands-on demonstrations and explored the STEAM programs these institutions offer.

This year, Xfinity also surprised all 250 students with:

Free Year of Xfinity Mobile

Every student attendee with Xfinity Internet service received a free year of Xfinity Mobile service.

Google Pixel Pro XL Giveaway

In partnership with Google, each student received a premium Google Pixel Pro XL device, along with their free year of service. This $420,000+ investment reflects Xfinity's deep commitment to digital opportunity.

Laptop Distribution

More than $100,000 in laptops were distributed to students, ensuring they left the Symposium equipped with the tools to thrive in STEAM fields.

