Eastnine AB: Eastnine appoints Adela Colakovic as new CFO

Eastnine has appointed Adela Colakovic as the new CFO at Eastnine. Adela, who is expected to take up her position in early June 2026, comes from a position as CFO at Annehem Fastigheter.

"We welcome Adela in her role as CFO at Eastnine and look forward to developing the company together", says Eastnine's CEO Kestutis Sasnauskas.

Britt-Marie Nyman will remain as CFO until Adela's appointment in early June 2026.



Eastnine AB (publ) is a Swedish real estate company listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, sector Real Estate. Eastnine's business concept is to be the leading long-term provider of modern and sustainable office premises in prime locations at selected markets in Poland and the Baltics.