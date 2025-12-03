Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025
03.12.2025
Eastnine AB: Eastnine appoints Adela Colakovic as new CFO

Adela Colakovic.jpgEastnine has appointed Adela Colakovic as the new CFO at Eastnine. Adela, who is expected to take up her position in early June 2026, comes from a position as CFO at Annehem Fastigheter.

"We welcome Adela in her role as CFO at Eastnine and look forward to developing the company together", says Eastnine's CEO Kestutis Sasnauskas.

Britt-Marie Nyman will remain as CFO until Adela's appointment in early June 2026.

Eastnine AB (publ)

For more information contact:

Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO, +46 8 505 97 700
Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO, +46 70 224 29 35
Visit www.eastnine.com

Eastnine AB (publ) is a Swedish real estate company listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, sector Real Estate. Eastnine's business concept is to be the leading long-term provider of modern and sustainable office premises in prime locations at selected markets in Poland and the Baltics.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
