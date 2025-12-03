Doro AB: Doro's delisting application approved - last day of trading will be 17 December 2025

As previously announced, Doro AB (publ) ("Doro") has applied for delisting of the Doro share from Nasdaq Stockholm in the light of Xplora Technologies AS owning over 90 percent of the shares and votes in Doro.

Nasdaq Stockholm has today approved Doro's application for delisting and decided that the last day of trading will be 17 December 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Kjetil Fennefoss, Interim CEO, ir@doro.com

