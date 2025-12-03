Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM5W | ISIN: SE0000215493 | Ticker-Symbol: DR8A
Frankfurt
03.12.25 | 08:06
3,680 Euro
+2,22 % +0,080
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DORO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DORO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6153,71517:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 16:35 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Doro AB: Doro's delisting application approved - last day of trading will be 17 December 2025

As previously announced, Doro AB (publ) ("Doro") has applied for delisting of the Doro share from Nasdaq Stockholm in the light of Xplora Technologies AS owning over 90 percent of the shares and votes in Doro.

Nasdaq Stockholm has today approved Doro's application for delisting and decided that the last day of trading will be 17 December 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Kjetil Fennefoss, Interim CEO, ir@doro.com

About Doro

Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. Doro's technology enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in more than 20 countries. In 2024, Doro had 119 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 882.3 million (EUR 77.3 million), making it the European market leader for senior specialised mobile phones. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.