Date Total number of shares composing the share capital Total number of voting rights November 30, 2025 262,245,733 Theoretical number of voting rights: 262,245,733 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 261,867,240

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at September 30, 2025 262,245,733 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at October 31, 2025 262,245,733 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at November 30, 2025 262,245,733 Exercise of stock options 0

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2025 annual results: February 12, 2026

"Quiet period1" starts: January 13, 2026

2026 first-quarter results:: May 7, 2026

"Quiet period 1 " starts: April 7, 2026

"Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2026

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

