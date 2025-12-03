SPIE SA: Lukasz Nowinski appointed Managing Director of SPIE Central Europe

Cergy, December 3rd 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy infrastructure and communications, announces a leadership change in Central Europe, welcoming Lukasz Nowinski as successor to Pawel Skowronski.

Effective from December 31, 2025, Dr. Pawel Skowronski will step down from his position as Managing Director of SPIE Central Europe and Member of the SPIE Group Executive Committee. Since 2018, he has driven the successful growth of SPIE's business units in Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

Effective from January 1, 2026, Lukasz Nowinski, who is currently heading SPIE's operations in Poland, will be appointed Managing Director of SPIE Central Europe and will join the SPIE Group Executive Committee. He is 49 years old and graduated from WSB-National Louis University in Poland with master's degree in management and foreign Affairs. He was CEO of Assa Abloy in Poland for over 5 years before joining SPIE in 2017 through the acquisition of Agis Group, where he held the position of CEO since 2012. He then led the acquisition team in Central Europe, achieving 5 deals, before becoming the Managing Director of Poland in 2024.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO: "I thank Dr. Pawel Skowronski heartfully for his unwavering dedication and valuable contribution to the Group and wish him all the best for the future. I wish Lukasz Nowinski great success in leading and developing SPIE Central Europe further.-

