

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) rose to $62.08, increasing $5.37, after announcing a new technology that halves the power required to measure energy consumption in portable devices.



The innovation is expected to improve battery life and energy efficiency across a broad range of battery-powered electronics.



On the day of the announcement, MCHP saw significantly higher trading volume as investors responded to the potential boost in demand for energy-efficient chips. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $48.50 - $67.90.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News