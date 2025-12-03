Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
03.12.25 | 18:51
13,285 Euro
-1,08 % -0,145
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,29513,32519:32
13,29513,32519:32
ACCESS Newswire
03.12.2025 19:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group Are Now Part of Securitas Technology

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Securitas Technology, a world leader and global provider of security, health, and safety technologies, is proud to announce the acquisition of Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group. This strategic move reinforces Securitas Technology's commitment to delivering client-centric solutions and expanding its geographic footprint to better serve clients across North America.

Welcome

Welcome
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and logos

"This acquisition aligns with our focus and commitment to deliver best-in-class security solutions while keeping our clients at the center of everything we do," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO, Securitas Technology. "We are proud to welcome the talented Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group team to Securitas Technology and look forward to creating added value for our clients across Florida."

Expanded Service Coverage in Florida

This acquisition expands Securitas Technology's service coverage in the state of Florida, strengthening local operations for both new and existing clients. By combining resources and expertise, we are positioned to deliver a superior client experience throughout the region.

"Expanding our presence in Florida allows us to deliver stronger local coverage while also enhancing our support of regional and national clients in the region," said Byerly. "This partnership leverages unique capabilities like Sonitrol's CORE cloud platform alongside Securitas Technology's expansive resources."

Cloud-Based Sonitrol Offering for Clients

Securitas Technology now expands Sonitrol's new cloud-based offering to both new and existing clients, delivering greater flexibility, scalability, and remote management capabilities. This next-generation solution ensures businesses can access Sonitrol's proven audio verification technology through a secure, cloud-enabled environment- enhancing operational efficiency and peace of mind.

With a legacy of innovation spanning over 60 years, Sonitrol has pioneered advancements such as reducing false alarms and enhancing verified response. Level 5 Security Group brings over four decades of expertise in delivering cutting-edge integrated electronic security solutions across South Florida.

Together, Securitas Technology, Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group, will help make your world a safer place.

Contact Information

Chris Cugini
Global Communications Manager
chris.cugini@securitas.com
3305812910

.

SOURCE: Securitas Technology



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/sonitrol-ft.-lauderdale-and-level-5-security-group-are-now-part-of-secu-1114374

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.