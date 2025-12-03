Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group Are Now Part of Securitas Technology

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Securitas Technology, a world leader and global provider of security, health, and safety technologies, is proud to announce the acquisition of Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group. This strategic move reinforces Securitas Technology's commitment to delivering client-centric solutions and expanding its geographic footprint to better serve clients across North America.

Welcome

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and logos

"This acquisition aligns with our focus and commitment to deliver best-in-class security solutions while keeping our clients at the center of everything we do," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO, Securitas Technology. "We are proud to welcome the talented Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group team to Securitas Technology and look forward to creating added value for our clients across Florida."

Expanded Service Coverage in Florida

This acquisition expands Securitas Technology's service coverage in the state of Florida, strengthening local operations for both new and existing clients. By combining resources and expertise, we are positioned to deliver a superior client experience throughout the region.

"Expanding our presence in Florida allows us to deliver stronger local coverage while also enhancing our support of regional and national clients in the region," said Byerly. "This partnership leverages unique capabilities like Sonitrol's CORE cloud platform alongside Securitas Technology's expansive resources."

Cloud-Based Sonitrol Offering for Clients

Securitas Technology now expands Sonitrol's new cloud-based offering to both new and existing clients, delivering greater flexibility, scalability, and remote management capabilities. This next-generation solution ensures businesses can access Sonitrol's proven audio verification technology through a secure, cloud-enabled environment- enhancing operational efficiency and peace of mind.

With a legacy of innovation spanning over 60 years, Sonitrol has pioneered advancements such as reducing false alarms and enhancing verified response. Level 5 Security Group brings over four decades of expertise in delivering cutting-edge integrated electronic security solutions across South Florida.

Together, Securitas Technology, Sonitrol Ft. Lauderdale and Level 5 Security Group, will help make your world a safer place.

SOURCE: Securitas Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/sonitrol-ft.-lauderdale-and-level-5-security-group-are-now-part-of-secu-1114374