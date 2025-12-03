

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has released new guidelines saying that GLP-1 drugs can be used to treat obesity in adults, but not in pregnant women. WHO recommends that these medicines be used long-term and combined with support for lifestyle changes, such as healthier eating and regular physical activity.



While the drugs have been shown to help with weight loss and improve overall health, WHO says the recommendation is still conditional because more information is needed about their long-term safety, what happens when treatment stops, their high cost, and whether health systems are ready to provide them widely.



'Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'While medication alone won't solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.'



The guideline also highlights the need for fair access to GLP-1 drugs so that only wealthy groups do not benefit while others are left behind. WHO warns that even with increased production, fewer than 10 percent of the people who need these medicines are expected to get them by 2030, and calls for global strategies to improve access, such as shared purchasing and flexible pricing.



The guideline was developed after many countries asked WHO for help in addressing obesity and involved reviewing research and listening to experts and people with personal experience. It is part of WHO's plan to combat obesity and will be updated as new evidence becomes available. In 2026, WHO plans to work with partners to create a fair system to ensure that those who need GLP-1 treatments the most are prioritized.



