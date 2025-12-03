

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $31.30 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $9.13 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Guidewire Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.96 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.5% to $332.63 million from $262.90 million last year.



Guidewire Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $31.30 Mln. vs. $9.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $332.63 Mln vs. $262.90 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $339 Mln - $345 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.403 B- $1.419B



