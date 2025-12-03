

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW) on Wednesday announced third-quarter fiscal 2026 results for the period ended October 31, 2025, reporting a net loss of $293.9 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to $324.2 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.



Management attributed the strong quarter to escalating customer adoption of its AI-ready Data Cloud platform, fueling both consumption and contract growth.



Total revenue reached $1.21 billion, up 29 percent year-over-year, supported by product revenue of $1.16 billion, also up 29 percent.



The company said its net revenue retention rate stood at 125 percent, and it counted 688 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue over $1 million, plus 766 customers among the Forbes Global 2000, underscoring robust enterprise demand.



SNOW closed Wednesday at $265, up 2.05%, and traded after hours at $244.15, down 20.85% on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News