Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - SPOD LITHIUM CORP. (CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: SPODF) (the "Company" or "SPOD") is pleased to announce that it completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $88,000 from the sale of 4,400,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share (each, an "Additional Share") at a price of $0.05 per Additional Share on the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date (the "Warrant Term").

At the closing of the Offering, the Company paid Raymond James Ltd. ("Raymond James") a cash commission of $3,200 and issued 160,000 finder's warrants (exercisable into Additional Shares at $0.05 for a period of two years), representing 8% of the gross proceeds attributable to purchasers introduced by Raymond James. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes. No insiders participated in the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering including any Additional Shares that may be issuable on exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, as well as a concurrent resale restriction under CSE policies requiring a CSE-prescribed legend restricting trading until the expiry of the hold period.

The securities pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Spod Lithium Corp.

Spod Lithium Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of lithium resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, SPOD is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its primary lithium properties are strategically located in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, regions renowned for their rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's future plans, business strategies, and intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "continue," or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future exploration and development activities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, business, economic, and capital market conditions, the availability of financing, fluctuations in commodity prices, operational risks, dependence on key personnel, and regulatory or permitting delays. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve its objectives. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

