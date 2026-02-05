Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - SPOD LITHIUM CORP. (CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: SPODF) (the "Company" or "SPOD") announces that the Company has received notices of default (the "Notices of Default") from Noranda Royalties Inc. ("Noranda") and Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("VGM"), regarding the Lithium Grande 4 ("LG4") and MegaLi ("MegaLi") properties, respectively for the failure to make an option payment of $150,000 and the issuance of 1,375,000 common shares of the Company, for each of Noranda and VGM, due on December 31, 2025, pursuant to the terms and options of the LG4 option agreement dated July 6, 2022, as amended on July 4, 2023 and May 29, 2024 (the "LG4 Option Agreement") and the MegaLi option agreement dated August 3, 2022, as amended on August 3, 2023 and May 29, 2024 (the "MegaLi Option Agreement").

Following the Notices of Default, Spod did not have the intention to cure the defaults and ultimately decided to terminate both LG4 Option Agreement and MegaLi Option Agreement. Mr. Martin Dallaire, director of the Company is also the president, CEO and director of VGM and Veronique Laberge, CFO and interim CEO of the Company is also CFO of VGM.

AGSM Results

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that that all matters presented were approved at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") of shareholders held virtually, at 8 am (Pacific Time) on January 29, 2026.

The scrutineers from Odyssey Trust Company reported that the vote at the AGSM, in person or by proxy, amounted to a total of 24,806,100 shares, representing 26.39% of the total 94,015,313 eligible shares of the Company as of the record date. The results of the votes are as follows:

Resolution Votes for % For Votes

against/withheld % Votes

against/withheld Number of directors 24,805,100 99.996% 1,000 0.004% Election of directors







Veronique Laberge 24,605,100 99.190% 201,000 0.810% Richard Goldstein 24,605,100 99.190% 201,000 0.810% Hani Zabaneh 24,605,100 99.190% 201,000 0.810% Martin Dallaire 21,613,600 87.130% 3,192,500 12.870% Michel Lebeuf 24,470,100 98.645% 336,000 1.355% Appointment of auditors 24,795,100 99.956% 11,000 0.044% Approval of Stock Option Plan 23,671,100 98.605% 335,000 1.395% Options issuance to Richard Goldstein 21,830,100 90.936% 2,176,000 9.064% Approval of share consolidation 24,805,100 99.996% 1,000 0.004%

About Spod Lithium Corp.

Spod Lithium Corp. is a leading exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of lithium resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, SPOD is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its mineral property is located in Quebec, Canada, a region renowned for its rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Stay connected with SPOD

Website: www.spodlithiumcorp.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/spod-lithium

X (formerly Twitter): www.x.com/spodlithium

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "believe" and "continue," or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, and the ability to identify and acquire other mining properties. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, general economic, market or business conditions, and the risk that required approvals or closing conditions will not be obtained or satisfied in connection with the Offering. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282775

Source: Spod Lithium Corp.