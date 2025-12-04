

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1677 against the euro, 2-week low of 0.7991 against the franc and a 2-day low of 155.01 against the yen.



The greenback dropped to a multi-week low of 1.3354 against the pound.



The greenback declined to a 5-day low of 1.3938 against the loonie and multi-week lows of 0.6602 against the aussie and 0.5774 against the kiwi.



The currency may find support around 1.20 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen, 1.40 against the pound, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.68 against the aussie and 0.60 against the kiwi.



