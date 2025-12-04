

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics NASSCO, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), together with its long-term partner DSEC Co., Ltd. and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. of South Korea, announced the signing of a tri-party Memorandum of Agreement. The collaboration will focus on bringing ship design, manufacturing automation, and advanced technology to the U.S. market.



The partnership is expected to strengthen all three companies' efforts across commercial, naval, and government shipbuilding projects, including work on the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS). By leveraging decades of shared experience and successful cooperation in U.S.-South Korean shipbuilding, the agreement aims to accelerate innovation and expand capabilities in the sector.



