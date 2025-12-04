

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masimo (MASI) hosted its 2025 Investor Day at the company's headquarters, where management outlined its long-term strategy.



The company's updated long-range plan through 2028 includes ambitious financial targets. The company expects revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%-10%, operating margin to reach approximately 30% by 2028, adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 by 2028, and cumulative operating cash flow of about $1 billion from 2026-2028.



In addition, Masimo reaffirmed its 2025 financial guidance, originally issued on November 4. The company projects Non-GAAP revenue of $1.510 billion -$1.530 billion, Non-GAAP operating profit of $412 million-$424 million, and Non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.40-$5.55.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.48 per share and revenues of $1.52 billion for fiscal year 2025. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



