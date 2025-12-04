

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - SMJ International Holdings Inc., a Singapore-based premium flooring specialist, announced the pricing of its initial public offering. The company distributes a wide range of premier flooring products under its proprietary 'SMJ' brand across Asian markets. The offering consists of 2.50 million Class A ordinary shares priced at US$4.00 per share, generating total gross proceeds of US$10 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase an additional 375,000 Class A ordinary shares at the Offering Price less the underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any.



The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol 'SMJF' on December 4, 2025.



The Offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2025.



