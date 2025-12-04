TUV Rheinland; TUV Rheinland Middle East LLC: TÜV Rheinland Strengthens CE Marking Support for Construction Manufacturers in the Middle East

Empowering Structural Steel and Aluminium Producers to Achieve EN 1090 Certification, Ensure Compliance, and Access European Markets.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing and certification, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting construction product manufacturers in meeting mandatory CE Marking requirements for the European Economic Area (EEA). CE Marking is a crucial regulatory milestone under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR-305/2011/EU), particularly for Steel Structures and Aluminium Structures used in permanent construction applications.

Manufacturers pursuing CE Marking must comply with CPR-305/2011/EU and secure certification under EN 1090-1 through an accredited Notified Body. This certification demands strict oversight and requires implementation of the following:

Factory Production Control (FPC) System to ensure consistent product quality

to ensure consistent product quality ISO 3834 Welding Quality Management to safeguard structural performance.

to safeguard structural performance. Robust Testing & Monitoring Procedures to validate product reliability

The CE mark signifies more than regulatory adherence. It stands for:

Professional expertise and technical capability

Improved operational efficiency and reduced non-conformance costs

Access to new customer segments and market opportunities across Europe

"At TÜV Rheinland, we recognize that CE Marking is not just a label - it is a passport to global competitiveness," said Mr. Anselmann, Senior Vice President, Industrial Services & Cybersecurity IMEA. "Through our comprehensive EN?1090 certification services - from detailed factory audits to continuous surveillance - we equip manufacturers with the systems, clarity, and confidence required to meet European expectations. This ensures their steel and Aluminium products are structurally reliable, high-quality, and fully compliant for entry into the European market. In today's interconnected world, such compliance is not optional, it is essential."

TÜV Rheinland provides complete CE Marking support, including:

Application Review & Pre-Audit Preparation - evaluating prerequisites such as Welder / Welding Operator qualifications, Welding procedures, and existing quality controls.

- evaluating prerequisites such as Welder / Welding Operator qualifications, Welding procedures, and existing quality controls. Factory Production Control (FPC) Audit & Initial Inspection - assessing manufacturing facilities, processes, records, and welding operations for compliance.

- assessing manufacturing facilities, processes, records, and welding operations for compliance. Issuance of EN 1090-1 Certification & CE Marking Authorization - granting certification once all requirements are met, enabling the manufacturer to affix the CE mark and issue the Declaration of Performance.

- granting certification once all requirements are met, enabling the manufacturer to affix the CE mark and issue the Declaration of Performance. Ongoing Surveillance & Monitoring - periodic audits of FPC, welding practices, and quality assurance activities to maintain long-term conformity.

As global demand for certified, high-performance construction products continue to rise, TÜV Rheinland remains dedicated to helping manufacturers in the Middle East and beyond to enhance compliance, improve production efficiency, and expand their presence in European markets.

Click here to know more about our services.

About TÜV Rheinland:

150 years of making the world a safer place: TÜV Rheinland is one of the world's leading providers of testing and inspection services, with annual revenues of over 2.7 billion euros and 27,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Its highly qualified experts test technical systems and products, enable innovation, and assist companies in their transition toward greater sustainability. They train professionals across numerous fields and certify management systems to international standards. With exceptional expertise in areas such as mobility, energy supply, infrastructure, and beyond, TÜV Rheinland provides independent quality assurance - not least for emergent technologies such as green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. In doing so, TÜV Rheinland contributes to a safer and better future for everyone. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact, which promotes sustainability and combats corruption. The company's headquarters are located in Cologne, Germany. Website: www.tuv.com

