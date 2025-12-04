

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - América Móvil (AMX) announced that it has entered into a termination agreement with Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. or ENTEL to terminate the non-binding agreement entered into on July 18, pursuant to which the companies were considering submitting a joint offer for the acquisition of certain assets and businesses related to Telefónica S.A. Chilean operation. América Móvil said it will explore potential participation in such process, individually.



América Móvil is an integrated telecommunications services company in Latin America. Excluding China and India, it is the world's largest in terms of mobile subscribers and total accesses.



