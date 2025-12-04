

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the euro area and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes consumer price data for November. Inflation is forecast to ease to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent in October.



In the meantime, foreign trade from Turkey is due.



At 3.00 am ET, unemployment from Switzerland and inflation from the Czech Republic are due. Swiss jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.0 percent in November.



Half an hour later, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI survey results.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales data. Sales are forecast to remain flat in October after falling 0.1 percent in September.



