Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Third Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 May 2026

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

4 December 2025

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Third Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 May 2026

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to declare a third interim dividend of 3.375 pence per share. This will be paid on 13 February 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 16 January 2026. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 15 January 2026.

The Company's stated dividend policy is to pay an annual dividend of at least 4.0 per cent. of the NAV per share as at the end of the preceding financial year and, as announced on 10 July 2025, the Directors intend to declare dividends totalling 13.50 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 May 2026 (2025: 12.52 pence per share).

It is intended that four equal distributions of 3.375 pence per share will be paid in each of August, November, February and May of the Company's current financial year. First and second interim dividends of 3.375 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 May 2026 were paid on 14 August 2025 and 21 November 2025 respectively.

