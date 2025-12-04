Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:00
1,270 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
04.12.2025
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 
04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") 

In the company's half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 published on 17 September 2025, the directors 
stated their intention that, subject to no material adverse change occurring during the coming months in the financial 
performance of the group, the semi-annual preference share dividend arising on 31 December 2025 would be paid on 31 
December 2025. 

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p 
per share arising on 31 December 2025 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 31 December 2025 
to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 12 December 2025. 

Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0007185639 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 410232 
EQS News ID:  2239858 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
