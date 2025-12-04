Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. S.B. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819), a tech company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, welcomes the non-binding resolution approved by the European Parliament on November 26, 2025, which proposes setting 16 years as the default minimum age for accessing social media and digital video services, with an absolute minimum of 13 years under which access would be prohibited.

The resolution also introduces guidelines for stronger age verification, child-friendly interfaces, and more cautious use of algorithms and digital mechanics that may affect the online experience of young users. Platforms are encouraged to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA), with sanctions in case of violations.

Anna Lisa Trulli, Head of Mexedia's Benefit Unit, commented: "Currently, there is no single, binding age limit at the European level. The decision on what age constitutes a 'digital minor' largely falls to individual Member States or to platform terms of service, and ongoing discussions highlight the need to balance child protection with fundamental rights. The European Parliament's proposal aims at harmonization, but to become mandatory it will require a binding European law, with timelines and legislative processes still to be defined.

From a legal and social responsibility perspective, the resolution sends a clear signal to digital operators: it is not only about setting age limits, but also about promoting safer and more responsible digital ecosystems, in which platforms acknowledge their role in protecting the physical and mental well-being of minors.

Over the years, Mexedia's Benefit Unit has developed projects focused on digital education, bringing practical activities to schools for students, families, and teachers. These programs address topics such as digital identity, online time management, recognizing problematic social interactions, and cyberbullying prevention. Initiatives like Think Tech and The Reality of Digital have engaged thousands of young people in discussions and educational activities, also leveraging immersive technologies.

"Following the European Parliament's recommendations is not only about protecting young users but also about building a safer and more inclusive digital environment, where innovation coexists with the protection of rights and citizens' well-being," added Anna Lisa Trulli

Vincenzo La Barbera, Communication Officer at Mexedia, commented: "European regulatory developments are increasingly impacting the daily lives of users and the relationship between young people and technology. The debate opened by the European Parliament's resolution will certainly help guide further reflections in the coming months.

Mexedia will continue to promote initiatives aimed at disseminating the rationale behind the European Parliament resolution, with the goal of raising awareness among operators, students, and families about the implications of digital regulations. The company hopes to contribute to transforming what is currently considered soft law into binding legislative provisions, fostering a path toward a safer, more responsible, and sustainable digital development for new generations.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international tech company operating in digital communications and omnichannel customer-interaction services for brands and enterprises. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819), the company integrates technology, infrastructure and software platforms to support businesses in managing advanced communication flows with their customers. The company's Benefit Unit develops and monitors initiatives related to the social impact of technology and the broader topics of digital transformation.

