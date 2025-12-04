

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in November to the lowest level in six months, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in November, following October's stable increase of 0.9 percent. The expected inflation rate was 0.6 percent.



Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since May, when prices rose only 0.2 percent.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, also increased at a slower pace of 2.3 percent annually in November versus 3.1 percent in October. Nonetheless, the inflation has continued to remain above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent.



The detailed result for the month of November is set to publish on December 11.



