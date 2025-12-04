mAbxience and HP drive the use of artificial intelligence in biomanufacturing and biosimilar development

MADRID, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mAbxience, a Fresenius entity, and HP Inc., a global leader in technology, announce a new project to develop an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solution that optimizes the production process of monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars.

The project represents a pioneering step in the application of AI to industrial biotechnology through the creation of a digital twin of the biological process, designed to enhance predictability, consistency, and efficiency in large-scale production."This is a clear example of technology with purpose: we use artificial intelligence not only to optimize processes but to help critical treatments reach more people, faster and better," said Sergio Martínez, Technical Lead of the project at HP.

Beyond its technological innovation, this solution holds transformational potential for all of mAbxience's partners, both biosimilar licensees and CDMO clients. By integrating AI into its manufacturing operations, mAbxience aims to significantly optimize its development approach towards biologics development, enhancing operational efficiencies, and optimizing resource utilization. This advancement will strengthen the company's position as a trusted, cost-competitive global biomanufacturing partner, while helping to optimize patient access to safe, high-quality biologic medicines.

"Artificial intelligence may open a lot of yet untapped potential for biomanufacturing optimization," said Timo Liebig, Chief Innovation Officer at mAbxience.

"Through this collaboration with HP, we have successfully developed our first prototype enabling more efficient, more robust and even more tightly controlled manufacturing campaigns. This project demonstrates how technological innovation can directly translate into better access for patients to essential biologic therapies," commented Iván Sánchez, R&D Director at mAbxience.

The development was based on real production data processed through advanced neural network models and validated in an industrial setting. The resulting tool allows mAbxience teams to simulate, analyze, and optimize distinct stages of the cell culture manufacturing process, with the ultimate goal of increasing yields while reducing process variability.

This initiative marks the first project under the strategic collaboration framework between HP and mAbxience, which aims to apply AI across multiple critical areas of the company to enhance productivity, quality, and sustainability throughout its global operations. The solution, designed and validated in León, also has potential to be replicated across other mAbxience sites and processes worldwide.

