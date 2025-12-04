

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 4-month high of 102.85 against the yen and nearly a 2-month high of 0.9235 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 102.49 and 0.9209, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to more than a 1-month high of 0.6615 and a 1-month high of 1.7624 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6601 and 1.7861, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.1465 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1433.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 103.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the loonie, 0.67 against the greenback, 1.75 against the euro and 1.16 against the kiwi.



