

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth accelerated slightly in October to the highest level in six months, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in October, after a 3.0 percent rise in September.



The volume of sales of non-food products grew 5.2 percent annually, faster than the 3.5 percent growth in September. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 1.2 percent, and automotive fuel sales rose by 0.6 percent.



Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 8.9 percent of total retail sales, surged 11.0 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.5 percent in October.



